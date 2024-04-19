Stanford woman, Doreen Caquelin, running 7 marathons in 7 days to raise awareness for M.S.

GREAT FALLS — Stanford native and avid runner Doreen Caquelin is training for the biggest run of her life so far. She will be running 180 miles in a span of seven days, going from Denver, Colorado to Wray, Colorado.

Caquelin has been participating in running events for the past 30 years. Her love for running stems from her high school days where she competed in the two-mile race.

“I like to challenge myself so I would just find different runs to do. Then I would challenge myself. I went from doing just the 2 mile run, to doing the 5k, to doing a 10k,” said Caquelin. “I did my first half marathon at Choteau, the very last year they ran the Choteau half marathon.”

The longest run Caquelin has completed thus far was during the Trail Rail Run, which started in Idaho and ended in St. Regis. The run is a distance of 50 miles and participants were given 14 hours to complete their run. Caquelin set a goal of finishing in 12 hours and she finished in 11 hours and 50 minutes.

This next run for Caquelin is with M.S. Run the U.S. It is a relay of 21 runners that will cover a combined distance of 3,260 miles, beginning in California and finishing in New York. The run was created to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis.

This run is personal for Caquelin, as her nephew was diagnosed with M.S.

“He’s had M.S. for about 15 years and I just wanted to do something for him and for everybody else,” said Caquelin.

Her nephew Jason was diagnosed shortly after an incident he had while playing professional basketball in Europe. During a game, Jason’s body temperature got so high that he completely lost his vision. He regained his vision after sitting in a cold and cooling down his body temperature.

Jason returned to the United States shortly after and went through a series of test, ultimately leading to his diagnosis. Since being diagnosed he has lost the ability to use his legs, and most of his left arm. Prior to being diagnosed with M.S, Jason lived his life outdoors and seemed the thrill in everything.

“I used to do everything. Rock climbing, cliff jumping, ice climbing, skiing, racing motorcycles, riding 4-wheelers. Literally everything,” said Jason. “I played basketball in Europe for three years. I played volleyball over there and I coached volleyball.”

Each runner in the cross-country relay was tasked with fundraising $10,000, which will go towards helping find a cure for M.S. Some of the money will go directly to M.S patients, helping them with necessities for their day-to-day life.

Caquelin has surpassed the original fundraising goal, and has a new mark of $15,000. Her total thus far has surpassed $13,300.

The final stretch on the seventh day will be special for Caquelin, and not only because she’s completed the longest run of her lifetime.

“It’s going to be pretty cool at the end. Everybody is going to be there including Jason and his family and he’s going to cross the finish line with me,” said Caquelin.

“I might bring this chair down there … and do the last five miles with her,” said Jason.

Life may not be the same for Jason as it was before his diagnosis, but he has not allowed that to stop him from being active. He has found ways to still play sled-hockey, racquetball, and go skiing with the help of his family.

Caquelin will begin her run on May 27 and cross the finish line with Jason on June 2.

“I draw strength and inspiration from my faith and all the people praying for me. I’d like to ask for continued prayers for the remainder of my training and especially during the week of my segment,” said Caquelin.

For information about the run and for ways to donate, you can visit msruntheus.org.