Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Sept. 5, 2026)

The Montana and Montana State football teams were back in their home stadiums Saturday for a pair of non-conference games.

The top-ranked Bobcats hosted Butler for the annual Gold Rush game in Bozeman on a night that started with championship ceremonies. The No. 3 Grizzlies welcomed Drake to Missoula. Highlights and additional coverage from both games lead off this week's edition of Sports Extra.

Highlights from the key NAIA matchup between No. 5 Montana Tech and No. 11 Carroll College are also included.

The show then shifts to high school athletics, where the Highwood football team is welcoming new members, East Helena hosted an early season volleyball tournament and Columbia Falls and Billings Central met for an intriguing soccer doubleheader.

Finally, the show concludes with this week's Class Act feature, an incredible story on a Columbia Falls girl who has battled back to run this cross country season after suffering devastating injuries in a car wreck in January.

Watch the Sept. 5 edition of Sports Extra: