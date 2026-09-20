The Montana State Bobcats wrapped up the non-conference portion of their football schedule Saturday with a home game against Central Connecticut State.
Highlights and reaction from the Bobcats-vs.-Blue Devils matchup lead this week's edition of Sports Extra.
The show continues with highlights from three Frontier Conference football games: Montana Tech vs. Southern Oregon, Carroll College vs. Dickinson State and Montana Western vs. Rocky Mountain College.
Athlete profiles on Montana wide receiver Landon Ransom-Goelz and future Montana State Bobcat Logan Strecker are also included.
Finally, the show closes with this week's Class Act feature.
Watch the Sept. 19 edition of Sports Extra:
Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Sept. 19, 2026)