Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Sept. 12, 2026)

The Montana Grizzlies played Utah Tech on Saturday in the final of three home games to start the 2026 college football season.

Highlights from the game between the Grizzlies and Trailblazers kick off this week's edition of Sports Extra. The show continues with highlights from the Frontier Conference rivalry game between Montana Tech and Montana Western.

Up next is a neat story on a youngster living out his summer of baseball in Billings, and then we feature Kalispell native Jake Rendina, who is playing football at Army, and Great Falls' Tommy McMillen, who is making noise in the UFC.

Montana and Montana State history pieces are also included. We talk with Chase Reynolds and Yohance Humphery about Eli Gillman's run to Griz greatness, and then we catch up with the 1976 Bobcats, who are celebrating 50 years since winning the national championship.

Finally, the show closes out with this week's Class Act feature.

Watch the Sept. 12 edition of Sports Extra: