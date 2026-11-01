Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Oct. 31, 2026)

It was a busy Halloween Saturday for Treasure State sports fans.

Montana and Montana State were both in action as the Big Sky Conference football season entered its home stretch. Highlights from both games lead off this Oct. 31 edition of Sports Extra.

It was also Championship Saturday on the high school soccer pitch. Sports Extra has highlights from all four soccer finals — a doubleheader in Missoula, a showdown in Billings and a rivalry matchup in the Flathead Valley.

The show continues with coverage from a pair of high school football playoff games, as well as the Frontier Conference football games in Butte and Helena.

And finally, this week's Class Act from Jefferson is featured.

Watch the Oct. 31 edition of Sports Extra: