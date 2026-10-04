Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Oct. 3, 2026)

The Montana Grizzlies hosted Northern Colorado for Homecoming on Saturday. Highlights and reaction from the Big Sky Conference football game lead off this edition of Sports Extra.

The show continues with more from Montana State's stunning loss to Idaho on Friday, as well as highlights from Frontier Conference football games in Carroll College, Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College.

Up next are two features that show how football can be more than just a game, and the show closes with this week's Class Act feature.

Watch the Oct. 3 edition of Sports Extra: