Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Oct. 24, 2026)

Third-ranked Montana State was back in Bozeman on Saturday for a top-25 showdown with 22nd-ranked Weber State.

Highlights and reaction from the pivotal Big Sky Conference football game between the Bobcats and Wildcats lead off this week's edition of Sports Extra. A bye-week evaluation of No. 14 Montana follows.

Up next, it's championship coverage from the high school ranks. First, we have highlights from the all-class state cross country meet in Billings. Then, it's a State A soccer semifinal doubleheader in Whitefish, as the Bulldogs hosted Laurel in the girls bracket and Livingston in the boys.

The show then goes back to college athletics with highlights from Montana Western's football game versus visiting Simpson (Calif.) and a look at the Providence men's wrestling team.

Finally, this week's Class Act feature on a busy student-athlete from Townsend closes out the episode.

Watch the Oct. 24 edition of Sports Extra: