Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Oct. 17, 2026)

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats were back in action Saturday to start the back half of the college football regular season.

Highlights and reaction from the Grizzlies' game versus Idaho and the Bobcats' matchup at Eastern Washington lead off the Oct. 17 edition of Sports Extra.

The show continues with more football action from around the Treasure State. Montana Western hosted NAIA No. 1 College of Idaho in Dillon, while Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Grass Range-Winnett met in a matchup of 6-Man powers on the high school gridiron.

The Class A state soccer playoffs are under way, as well. Highlights from the matches in Billings and Whitefish are included, followed by this week's Class Act feature on a busy Missoula Sentinel golfer.

Finally, the show closes with a look at the Montanans who will be competing at the 2026 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Watch the Oct. 17 edition of Sports Extra: