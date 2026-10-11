Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Oct. 10, 2026)

This week's edition of Sports Extra starts off with highlights from the Montana Grizzlies' Big Sky Conference football game at Northern Arizona and the Frontier Conference game between Carroll College and Montana Western.

The show continues with high school sports championship coverage. First, are highlights from the three girls flag football title games. Then, it's a follow-up story on Missoula Sentinel's championship-winning boys golf team and a Class Act feature on the Class AA girls individual medalist.

Two unique stories from central Montana are next: one on the legacy of Great Falls' Derek Dowson and one on Denton winning a gift from T-Mobile.

Finally, the episode finishes with a neat story on Lauren Greeny, who has traded golf for volleyball at Montana State University.

Watch the Oct. 10 edition of Sports Extra: