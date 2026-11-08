Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Nov. 7, 2026)

The Montana and Montana State Big Sky Conference football games highlighted a busy Saturday of Treasure State sports.

Highlights from the Grizzlies' game versus Portland State and the Bobcats' thriller at Idaho State lead off the Nov. 7 edition of Sports Extra, followed by highlights from Montana Tech's football game versus Dickinson State.

Coverage is also included from the University of Providence playing its final home volleyball match before the school shutters at the end of this academic year.

The show then shifts to the high school ranks and features highlights from two 8-Man football playoff games and one 6-Man playoff game. Coverage from the Southern B divisional volleyball championship is next, and then it's a feature on Montana's new high school volleyball digs record-holder.

Finally, this week's Class Act, an entrepreneurial teen from Stanford, is featured.

Watch the Nov. 7 edition of Sports Extra: