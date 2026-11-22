Saturday marked the culmination of the biggest weekend of football on the Montana sports calendar.

The Nov. 21 edition of Sports Extra leads off with coverage of the Brawl of the Wild. The show begins with highlights and includes postgame reaction from both Montana State and Montana.

The high school football championships then take center stage. Up first, are highlights and reaction for the 8-Man and 6-Man title games, which were played Saturday. Then, it's follow-up coverage from the Class AA, Class A and Class B championships, which were contested Friday.

Finally, this week's Class Act is featured.

Watch the Nov. 21 edition of Sports Extra: