Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Nov. 14, 2026)

The Nov. 14 edition of Sports Extra leads off with football coverage, beginning with highlights and reaction from Montana State's game versus Northern Colorado.

Up next are highlights from the high school football playoffs, including games in Dutton, Belt and Philipsburg.

The show then shifts to volleyball. The all-class state volleyball tournaments were in Bozeman, and highlights from Saturday's championship matches are featured. Highlights from the Frontier Conference title match in Helena follow.

The show continues with looks at the college men's basketball teams in Billings — the MSUB Yellowjackets and Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears.

Finally, this week's Class Act is featured.

Watch the Nov. 14 edition of Sports Extra: