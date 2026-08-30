Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Aug. 30, 2026)

Saturday put the finishing touches on a busy first week of football in the Treasure State.

Reigning FCS national champion Montana State opened its title defense at Utah Tech, while Montana kicked off the Bobby Kennedy era against Southern Utah in Missoula. Highlights from those two games lead this week's edition of Sports Extra.

The episode also includes a story with Houston men's basketball coach Kelvin Sampson, who was in Butte to put on a youth camp.

It's then to the high school gridiron, where Grass Range-Winnett hosted Chester-Joplin-Inverness in a rematch of last year's 6-Man state championship game. We also recap some of the biggest results from Friday's high school action across the state.

Montana's Frontier Conference football teams played on Thursday, so we look back at those games and profile a new assistant coach at Rocky Mountain College.

Finally, the show closes out with the return of Class Act. This week story features a cross country runner whose kindness separates her from the rest of the field.

Watch the Aug. 30 edition of Sports Extra: