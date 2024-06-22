Speaker lineup set for Kas Ioane Foundation basketball coaching seminar in Billings in July

BILLINGS — The Kas Ioane Foundation has announced its speaker lineup for its basketball coaching seminar July 12 at Billings Skyview High School.

The speaker schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. — Rachelle Sayers, Carroll College women

9:45 a.m. — Mick Durham, formerly of Montana State and MSU Billings men

10:30 a.m. — Randy Chase, Billings Skyview girls

11:15 a.m. — Luke Fennelly, MSU Billings men

1 p.m. — Peg Swadener, Willamette (Ore.) women

1:45 p.m. — Reuben Williams, Montana men

2:30 p.m. — Nathan Covill, North Idaho College women

3:15 p.m. — Garrett Kelly, NBA Assistant Coaches Program

The Kas Ioane Foundation is a charitable nonprofit organization. It was established to continue the legacy of Ioane, who spent nearly four decades as an educator and coach in Billings Public Schools, in the wake of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Ioane is the father of Montana State hall of famer Kane Ioane and his brother, Kip, who was a men's basketball coach at NCAA Division III Willamette (Ore.) for 22 years, including 14 as head coach.

The KIF conducted a football coaching seminar in February in Billings, with first-year Nevada coach Jeff Choate serving as the keynote speaker.

For more information about the Kas Ioane Foundationl and its upcoming basketball coaches seminar, click here.