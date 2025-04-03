Soaring to help: Big Air Bash rallies for Park City man’s sudden cancer fight

BILLINGS — The atmosphere at First Interstate Arena was serene on Thursday. But on Saturday, it will transform as fans prepare for an exhilarating night at the Big Air Bash, an event that will support Steve Downing who is facing a sudden and aggressive fight against cancer.

“I got to the point one day where I went and laid on the kitchen floor because I was so sick,” Downing told MTN Sports, recalling the illness that led him to seek further medical attention after multiple visits to the walk-in clinic.

Initially mistaking his symptoms for the flu, Downing experienced lethargy, nausea and dizziness. However, when he began showing signs of jaundice, a trip to the emergency room revealed a devastating diagnosis.

“They informed me that I had cancer,” Downing said.

Downing was diagnosed with aggressive lymphoma, a stunning twist for him since cancer is not prevalent in his family history.

“It was a shock,” he said.

Another shock was timing. Downing was one of over 600 employees recently laid off from the Stillwater Mine losing medical insurance before his diagnosis. As you might guess, his wife Shanna has her hands full now home with Steve after spending 27 days in a Denver hospital.

“I am not able to work right now. Right now, my prime job is just caretaker,” Shanna said. “The biggest struggle is just checking in with everybody and making sure everyone is emotionally doing good.”

And that’s where Saturday’s daredevils enter to help delivering extreme motorsports action with some of the world's best riders. Tyler Johnson of Octane Addictions puts on the event annually. His Chase A Dream Foundation raises money for families in need, and coincidentally, Johnson grew up knowing Downing.

“We sat in my office the other day, and Steve was choked up, as I was and as Shanna was,” Johnson said. “We’ve been blessed — this is 17 years we get to do something at the Metra for a benefit.”

The benefit is instant financial help.

“I make everybody write the check there at the show. It’ll be to the Steve Downing family,” Johnson added.

The Big Air Bash begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online. Also, a GoFundMe account has been established to further support the family during this challenging time.

While Downing said he will have family and friends attending Saturday night's event, he will not be there himself. He starts another round of chemotherapy less than 48 hours later and is concerned, along with doctors, about his compromised immune system.

The Downings said they are beyond grateful for the outpouring of community support as they navigate appointments and treatment. Diagnosed only about six weeks ago, Steve is still learning to manage the side effects of his illness.

“I feel better than the time I had the flu, you know? But it’s still ... it’s tough,” he said.