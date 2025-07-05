Signature X Wiggs Shooting Camp a full-circle moment for former Montana State Billings standout

BILLINGS — The summer is all about athletes giving back.

In late June, former Montana State Billings standout basketball player Carrington Wiggins, who is playing professionally overseas, was back in the Magic City putting on a shooting camp for the local youth.

"We just thought it was something different. Instead of doing a regular camp we wanted to specialize in something," Wiggins said. "We specialized in shooting and trying to teach these kids the regular fundamentals of shooting."

Wiggins linked up with Shannon Blake of Signature Hoops while he was in Billings. Wiggins has developed a deep connection throughout the years with the Blake family. This is the duo's second year of putting on the Signature X Wiggs Shooting Camp.

"Every year, our relationship got bigger and bigger when I was attending MSUB. Now I can call him like family," Wiggins said. "Because of what we're doing now with the camps outside of college, we just have a great friendship and I can call him like my brother, my big brother."

"All the way around, family, father figure. He's away from home in Montana, he has someone and has that support system that's going to keep him grounded and motivated, so that's been one of the funnest things about it, for sure," Blake said.

It was a bit of a full-circle moment for Wiggins. Blake's kids Kobe and Zicciah used to rebound for Wiggins during his workouts, but now they've matured into some of the best basketball players in area.

"It's crazy to see. I feel like I'm getting older just seeing them. They're both taller than me. It's amazing to see their growth throughout the years," Wiggins said. "When I met them they were like little babies and now they're in high school doing their thing. It's good to see they love basketball just like I love it."

"(Wiggins) was huge for them," Blake said. "They go from idolizing him, rebounding, to all of the sudden they're 6-2, 6-3 and juniors and seniors, so he gets to be like the big brother where he's literally just chasing them around to now he's mentoring them," Blake said.

"From a father/trainer aspect, I'll be like, 'Hey Wiggs, call the boys.' Wiggs will be that mentor, and that's been really sweet to see that relationship, as well."

It's all about moving it forward for the next generation.

