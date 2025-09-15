Sharp-shooters aim for $45,000 at Billings ax, knife throwing U.S. Open event

BILLINGS — We've all seen movie heroes make spectacular knife and hatchet throws on the big screen. But Billings saw some real sharp-shooters this weekend taking a crack at a $45,000 purse.

"We're throwing three knives — not at the same time — one, two, three," Nick Kolomyja said showcasing three of his blades.

Kolomyja, a Canadian competitor, was one of the participants in this weekend's U.S. Open Axe and Knife Throwing contest.

Watch these knife-throwing competitors and hear the technique explained:

"When I'm lining up, I'm really kind of looking at that bullseye. Release it, throw your fingers at it," Kolomyja explained before demonstrating.

He was just one of the competitors drawn to Ox Indoor Axe Throwing. Nick Richardson, Ox co-owner, said the turnout was a bullseye for an event that took him about four years to land.

"I think the farthest travelers were from the very tip of Florida. We've got people from Canada, we've got people from all over the United States," Richardson said.

Jerseys filled with names and team names stood out over four days. Kolomyja said he's been an ax-thrower for about 10 years, but is just learning to stick his knife skills.

"Now it's decision time — strategy — what do I do?" Kolomyja said after awaiting his third attempt after nailing his first two knives inside the bullseye ring.

That was a good question because, while he was only demonstrating at the time, Kolomyja estimated a good weekend was worth around a couple thousand dollars from the $45,000 prize money. Plus, a Super Bowl-sized championship ring.

"They're pretty incredible and we have them for all of the disciplines,” Richardson said standing in front of the trophy case. “For our hatchet throwers, our duals throwers, knives, knife duals and for big ax, as well.”

It was fun watching challengers fire away for a shot at those rings.

"They are super cool. I've never seen this kind of prize at an ax-throwing tournament before," Richardson admitted.

On a weekend of precision, after watching Kolomyja hit a few early pinpoint spots, it felt right to wonder when his knife-throwing skills may prove valuable in the real world.

"Maybe if there's an apocalypse or something it might come in handy," he said with a hearty laugh.