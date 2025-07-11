Second Billings REAL girls team qualifies for national soccer tourney in Orlando

BILLINGS — The REAL Billings F.C. girls 2009 team (U16) is complementing history on the way to competing in this month's U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships in Orlando.

After another standout performance in the Montana State Cup where they captured their fourth consecutive championship, the U16 girls (11-4-2) secured a wild card spot for nationals, marking a significant milestone for Montana soccer. They'll be joined by their sister team, REAL Billings F.C. 2010 (U15), which also qualified for nationals after winning their regional tournament, marking the first time two Montana teams will compete together on this prestigious platform.

The U16 girls clinched a No. 1 seed in the State Cup before edging Gallatin Elite 4-2 in overtime of the championship.

The squad then celebrated its best regional performance yet, earning a place in the finals where it fell 3-1 to Utah. Earlier this week the girls received their wild card invitation to nationals when one of the regional qualifiers declined. The U16 team secured its spot with only days to spare before nationals. On short notice, both teams are actively fund raising to cover travel and accommodation costs.

Head coach Abiye Jack, who also coaches the women's team at Montana State University Billings, leads the talented roster of 15 players, with assistant coaches Derek Aspinwall and Justin Biehl.

The U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships will take place at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando July 22-27.