Seattle Seahawks release tight end, Bozeman native Will Dissly

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday announced they have cut ties with tight end and former Bozeman High graduate Will Dissly.

Dissly was released along with two other veterans: safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. A Seahawks press release indicated that the roster cuts were salary-cap related.

After a standout college career at the University of Washington, Dissly, 27, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2018.

Despite battling injuries in his first two seasons — a torn patellar and a torn Achilles — the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder appeared in 72 games with 65 starts, catching 127 passes for 1,421 yards and 13 touchdowns over the course of six years in Seattle. He was also regarded as one of the NFL's top run-blocking tight ends.

According to the Seahawks release, "(t)he timing of these decisions lines up with what general manager and president of football operations John Schneider described last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, which was that this would be the week the team would start making roster decisions now that a new coaching staff, led by Mike Macdonald, is finally in place."

