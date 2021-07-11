Sean O'Malley notches 14th pro win with TKO against Moutinho

LAS VEGAS — In his seventh career Ultimate Fighting Championship bout, Sean O'Malley reigned victorious again, this time ending the fight against Kris Moutinho by technical knockout bringing his record to 14-1 overall.

Despite Moutinho's early agression in the bout, O'Malley stayed calm and put on a striking landing over 70% of his total strikes, and recorded the only knockdown of the bout in the first round.

From there on, O'Malley appeared to be in the driver seat with UFCStats.com reporting he landed 112 of 163 head shots in the fight.

O'Malley was able to close the door on Moutinho in the third with a quick double jab followed by another big strike which led UFC referee Herb Dean to end the fight by TKO.

With the win O'Malley moves to 14-1 in his UFC career and could move into the the UFC's top 15 rankings.