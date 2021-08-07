Sankey Pro Rodeo back at the Montana State Fair for the Big Sky Rodeo

GREAT FALLS — The Big Sky Rodeo Roundup made its way back to the Montana State Fair this year after being gone last year due to COVID-19. Accompanying and supplying the rodeo again was powerhouse rodeo livestock producer Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics.

The Sankey name has been a top the list of providing some of the most quality bucking horses in rodeos since the patriarch Ike Sankey got his PRCA contractor card in 1979. Today, the son, Wade Sankey, manages the operation as the General Manager and is happy to be back in Great Falls with their additional partner Phenom Genetics who have introduced exhilarating rodeo bulls.

“Great Falls, you know this rodeo is part of our history as far as a company and a family,” Wade Sankey explained. “You know taking a year off was pretty rough but it’s great to be back and the event is bigger and better than ever.”

As Wednesday, Thursday and Friday turned large, energetic crowds, the rodeo concludes this Saturday night with more than likely, a sold out crowd. As for the Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics, they move their stock over to the Missoula Stampede RAM Rodeo Aug. 11-14.

