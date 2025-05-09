San Francisco 49ers announce signing of seventh-round draft pick Junior Bergen

SAN FRANCISCO — Junior Bergen, a seventh-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers out of the University of Montana, has signed a four-year contract with the team.

The 49ers announced Bergen's signing Friday on their website. Bergen was the 36th selection in the seventh round and the No. 252 overall pick by San Francisco in April's draft. The contract, according to the website OverTheCap.com, is worth just over $4.3M. Bergen is able to earn $840,000 in 2025, the website states.

#49ers draft picks signed:

WR Junior Bergen

OL Connor Colby

RB Jordan James

LB Nick Martin

S Marques Sigle

CB Upton Stout

WR Jordan Watkins#FTTB #NFLDraft



Read:https://t.co/zOj3wwc7zd — 49ers Webzone (@49erswebzone) May 9, 2025

A Billings Senior High School graduate, Bergen established himself as one of college football's top return specialists during his time at Montana. He finished his career with eight punt return touchdowns, tied for the most in FCS history. His average yards per punt return was 16.71, which set a program record.

He became a postseason hero, highlighted by a legendary run of three return touchdowns in the 2023 playoffs to help lead the Griz to the FCS national championship game that season. Bergen, who also played wide receiver, was three-time All-American and multi-time All-Big Sky performer for the Griz.

Bergen, at 5-foot-11 and 184 pounds, finished at UM with 4,468 all-purpose yards, sixth-most in Griz annals. He had 1,760 career receiving yards, placing him in the top 25 in program history.

The 49ers had also previously signed former Montana State defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez to a rookie free agent contract, and former Griz running back Nick Ostmo accepted a rookie minicamp invitation from the team last week.

