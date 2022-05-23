Rimrock Lacrosse trio selected to national tourney team

BILLINGS - Three Billings area varsity lacrosse girls will compete at this weekend's USA Lacrosse National Tournament near Baltimore, Maryland, the Rimrock High School Lacrosse team announced.

The three will represent a combined Idaho-Montana-Wyoming squad representing top players from the three-state region.

Billings Central junior Allyson Foster, a team captain, will play for the second time at USA nationals, joined by Billings West sophomore Halle Winterholler and Laurel sophomore Addisyn Bailey. While in Maryland, Bailey and Foster hope to reach a three-step tryout to join the USA National Select team.

Additional Montana players on the roster of 20 include Julianne Lane (Hellgate High School), junior co-captain Eloise Trafton (Bozeman High School), Ruby Gilbreth (Bozeman High School) and Stephanie Leibinger (Gallatin High School). Bozeman head coach Molly Pickall will return for the second time joined by Alyssa Hallock, cead coach of Vallivue High School (Idaho).

This weekend marks the second time in the national tournament's 91-year history that the Idaho-Montana-Wyoming has qualified among more than 60 girls teams. a marker for the growth of women’s lacrosse across the Rocky Mountain West.

The following freshman, sophomores and juniors listed alphabetically were selected from competitive tryouts in Boise and Helena during early April:

Addisyn Bailey, Laurel (MT)

Nykiah Baisden, Middleton (ID)

Hazel Beastrom, Jackson Hole (WY)

Macey Blaisdell, Vallivue (ID)

Grace Butler, Centennial (ID)

Eliza DeBone, Teton (WY)

Ally Foster, Billings Central Catholic MT)

Jenna Gilberg, Eagle (ID)

Ruby Gilbreth, Bozeman (MT)

Margaret Goyen, Mountain View (ID)

Megan Koster, Middleton (ID)

Julianne Lane, Hellgate (MT)

Riley Lankford, Bishop Kelly (ID)

Stephanie Leibinger, Gallatin (MT)

Afton Ramsey, Middleton (ID)

Sydney Richter, Middleton (ID)

Sydney Roberts, Mountain View (ID)

Jacotah Thomas, Vallivue (ID)

Eloise Trafton, Bozeman (MT)

Halle Winterholler, Billings West (MT)

