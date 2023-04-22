Results: Montana USA Wrestling tournament

GREAT FALLS — The North Montana Wrestling Club hosted The Montana USA state wrestling tournament. This was a national qualifier featuring kids from all over Montana, but also Canadian providence and cultural-exchange students from other countries. You can find the full results to the freestyle wrestling bouts below.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 17:30:32-04
