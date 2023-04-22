Watch Now
More Sports

Actions

Results: Montana USA Wrestling tournament

Screen Shot 2023-04-22 at 2.21.29 PM.png
Posted at 2:27 PM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22 17:30:32-04

GREAT FALLS — The North Montana Wrestling Club hosted The Montana USA state wrestling tournament. This was a national qualifier featuring kids from all over Montana, but also Canadian providence and cultural-exchange students from other countries. You can find the full results to the freestyle wrestling bouts below.

Click here for results.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!