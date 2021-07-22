Watch
Results and Highlights: Gallatin Valley Junior Golf Championship

Posted at 5:23 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 19:23:12-04

BOZEMAN — 2021 Gallatin Valley Jr. Championship Results:

All scores are the two-day total.

Boys 15-18 (Top 5)
Stevie Voigt - 139 total
Jack Prigge - 145 total
Cameron Hackman - 146
Joe McGreevey - 146 total
Reece Mayala - 151 total

Girls 15-18 (Top 5)
Katie Beckworth - 159 total
Sierra Brubaker - 161 total
Laura Mayala - 162 total
Kadence Fischer - 163 total
Elly Atkins - 166 total

Boys 14 and under (Top 5)
Palmer Coleman - 156 total
Eli Stenberg - 161 total
William Conat - 166 total
Brenner Booth - 167 total
David Bickerstaff - 170 total

Girls 14 and under (Top 5)
Rebbecca Washington - 164 total
Cate Leydig - 169 total
Olivia McGreevey - 197 total
Dylan Manka - 199 total
Anne Lende - 213 total

