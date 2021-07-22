Results and Highlights: Gallatin Valley Junior Golf Championship

Posted at 5:23 PM, Jul 22, 2021

BOZEMAN — 2021 Gallatin Valley Jr. Championship Results: All scores are the two-day total. Boys 15-18 (Top 5)

Stevie Voigt - 139 total

Jack Prigge - 145 total

Cameron Hackman - 146

Joe McGreevey - 146 total

Reece Mayala - 151 total Girls 15-18 (Top 5)

Katie Beckworth - 159 total

Sierra Brubaker - 161 total

Laura Mayala - 162 total

Kadence Fischer - 163 total

Elly Atkins - 166 total Boys 14 and under (Top 5)

Palmer Coleman - 156 total

Eli Stenberg - 161 total

William Conat - 166 total

Brenner Booth - 167 total

David Bickerstaff - 170 total Girls 14 and under (Top 5)

Rebbecca Washington - 164 total

Cate Leydig - 169 total

Olivia McGreevey - 197 total

Dylan Manka - 199 total

Anne Lende - 213 total

