Reports: Ex-Montana star Colt Anderson to become Tennessee Titans' special teams coordinator

Associated Press
Posted at 3:56 PM, Feb 16, 2024
BILLINGS — Former Montana football standout Colt Anderson is joining the Tennessee Titans' coaching staff as special teams coordinator according to reports Friday.

Anderson, a Butte High alum, has spent the past four seasons as an assistant special teams coach with the Cincinnati Bengals. He is being hired by new Titans head coach Brian Callahan, who was the Bengals' offensive coordinator for the previous five years.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the news via social media.

Anderson played safety at Montana from 2005-08, helping the Grizzlies reach the NCAA Division I Football Championship game in 2008. He was a first-team All-Big Sky selection three times and a first-team All-America selection in 2008.

Anderson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and appeared in 84 games over the course of eight seasons between 2010-17, making seven career starts.

Anderson played four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. According to his profile on pro-football-reference.com, Anderson made 111 total tackles (96 solo) with four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.

