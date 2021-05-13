Registration open for free Lockwood Sports Camp June 21-24

LOCKWOOD - Fellowship Baptist Church is sponsoring a free sports camp in Lockwood June 21-24 for kids in grades 3-8.

Boys and girls may register for football, soccer, wrestling or cheer. Baseball is open to boys while softball is open to girls.

Each participant will receive a free water bottle and everyone registered by June 13 receives a T-shirt. The camp will also provide wrestlers who do not presently have shoes a free pair if registered by June 9.

Walk-up registration is welcome at Lockwood Schools on June 21 but participants are not guaranteed a T-shirt. Participants may register online or contact Ray Willis at 406-855-4265.

This year's coaches include but are not limited to (Basketball) Steve Willis - 16 years high school; Cass Cassell - 822 career wins, 1 state championship, 14 Final 4 appearances; (Soccer) Ngoni Mahosi, professional soccer player in Zimbabwe and Japan, John Bailey, club coach; (Wrestling) Travis Carpenter - Montana High School Girls wrestling director. Among other coaches are an NCAA DI starting quarterback, a baseball coach in the Arizona High School Hall of Fame, a long-time local high school softball coach and two local cheer coaches.

Free Lockwood Sports Camp, June 21-24

Grades 3-5 – 8-11:30 a.m.

Grades 6-8 – 5-8:30 p.m.

Football - boys, girls

Basketball - boys, girls

Soccer - boys, girls

Cheer - boys, girls

Baseball - boys

Softball - girls