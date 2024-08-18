Rain-soaked game resumes, but Billings Scarlets shut out at American Legion World Series

SHELBY, N.C. — A deluge of rain Saturday night gave way to sunshine Sunday at the American Legion World Series, but the Billings Scarlets' bats remained quiet against Bossier City, La.

Billings suffered a 1-0 loss to Bossier City, its second defeat in two games at the World Series at Keeter Stadium. The Scarlets lost 6-1 to Wilmington, Del., on Thursday night.

The Scarlets, making Montana's first World Series appearance in 62 years, were eliminated from semifinal and championship contention with the loss.

It was the conclusion of a game that was suspended Saturday night due to rain with one out in the top of the third inning and with the teams in a scoreless tie.

The teams were pulled off the field after Kade Vatnsdal popped out to shortstop for the first out of the third. Nolan Berkram was due to bat against Bossier City pitcher Brody Bower at the time of the delay.

The game resumed Sunday at 9 a.m. Mountain time, and Bossier City broke the deadlock in the bottom of the fifth on Hudson Brignac's RBI single to center field to take a 1-0 lead.

With two outs, Jackson Jones singled for Bossier City's first hit of the game, then McDowell followed by hitting Tucker McCabe with a 2-2 pitch. Brignac then followed by hitting Drew McDowell's next offering up the middle to bring home Jones and provide what was the winning run.

The Scarlets, champions of the Northwest Region, threatened in the top of the fourth by loading the bases but nothing came of it. Brady Randall, Chase Wise and Jaron Pinter all drew walks, but the inning ended on a groundout by Vatnsdal.

Cody Collis led off the inning with a single but was picked off of first base for the first out of the fourth.

McDowell started for the Scarlets when the game began Saturday and returned to the mound again Sunday.

McDowell, a right-hander who's headed to play college baseball at South Dakota State, allowed two hits, struck out three, walked three and hit two batters, suffered the loss despite a strong performance.

Jones took the mound for Bossier City when the game resumed Sunday. He threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball and was able to wiggle out of that bases-loaded jam in the fourth. Cade Moore threw 2 1/3 innings of relief and got the win when Nolan Berkram popped out to end the game in the seventh.

The Scarlets will face Midland, Mich., beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday to wrap up pool play. All Legion World Series games are available for streaming on ESPN+.

This story will be updated

2024 American Legion World Series

Scores

Thursday, Aug. 15

League City, Texas, 7, Fargo, N.D., 3

Midland, Mich., 3, Bossier City, La., 0

Troy, Ala., 10, Hudson, Mass., 1

Wilmington, Del., 6, Billings Scarlets 1

Friday, Aug. 16

League City, Texas, 4, Hudson. Mass., 2

Fargo, N.D., 5, Troy, Ala., 4

Saturday, Aug. 17

Fargo, N.D., 12, Hudson, Mass., 2

Midland, Mich., 9, Wilmington, Del., 2

Sunday, Aug. 18

Bossier City, La., 1, Billings Scarlets 0

Midland, Mich., vs. Billings Scarlets, 11 a.m.

Wilmington, Del., vs. Bossier, City, La, 2 p.m.

Troy, Ala., vs. League City, Texas, 5 p.m.

