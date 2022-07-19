Q2's Scott Breen: 'I never had to grow up'

BILLINGS - Well, never in my career have I opened a story with goodbye. But that's what I'm doing here.

After 31 rewarding years of sportscasting in my hometown of Billings, I'm opting out of the bizarre hours and strict deadlines. Truth is, I signed up for them in college and wouldn't trade them for anything. Until now as I trade them for more family flexibility.

So, what's next? I've accepted a terrific opportunity with Daktronics based in Brookings, S.D.

I'm eager to handle sales for Montana and part of Wyoming for an industry giant that designs and builds scoreboards, shot clocks, advanced audio/video systems, roadside messaging and far more. Daktronics caters to Little League fields, high schools, colleges and universities, the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, NHL stadiums, and others worldwide. Even more fulfilling, I still get to work with a lot of you, the same sports folks and friends I have for years.

Simply put, the timing is perfect to say thank you a career, a company and colleagues who've been a joy to work with. And to all of you for welcoming me nightly.