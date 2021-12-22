Watch
More Sports

Actions

Q2 Feel-Good Stories 2021: Jalen's Ladder

items.[0].image.alt
BILLINGS MUSTANGS
Garcia Mustangs.png
Posted at 1:30 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 16:51:46-05

BILLINGS - As KTVQ showcases our Feel-Good Sports Stories of 2021, we take you back to May on the baseball diamond where Billings Christian School graduate Jalen Garcia was about to tear up the Pioneer League as a member of his hometown Billings Mustangs — on the way to earning Rookie of the Year honors in November.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state