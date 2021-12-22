Q2 Feel-Good Stories 2021: Jalen's Ladder

BILLINGS - As KTVQ showcases our Feel-Good Sports Stories of 2021, we take you back to May on the baseball diamond where Billings Christian School graduate Jalen Garcia was about to tear up the Pioneer League as a member of his hometown Billings Mustangs — on the way to earning Rookie of the Year honors in November.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 16:51:46-05
