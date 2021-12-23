Watch
Q2 Feel-Good Stories 2021: Hellroaring Skatepark a hit in Red Lodge

RED LODGE - As KTVQ continues our look back at Feel-Good Sports Stories of 2021, we take you back to June in Red Lodge for the grand opening of a community skate park thanks to generous donations and an assist from Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament who would later be featured on HBO Real Sports for similar work he's donated across Montana.

