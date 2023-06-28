Q2 AOW: Rocky Mountain College wraps up youth football camp

BILLINGS — It was organized chaos this week at Herb Klindt Field on the campus of Rocky Mountain College, as over 200 athletes took part in a three-day youth football camp put on by the Battlin' Bears.

“It's been great. These kids are very active and want to learn and are having fun. Our assistant coaches are doing a great job of keeping everyone active and having no one standing around," Rocky head coach Chris Stutzriem said.

Helping Stutzriem run the camp are several of his players, some who love giving back to the community they grew up in.

“As a kid I dreamed about coming to these camps and meeting all the players," Rocky offensive lineman and Billings Central grad Bo Hakert said. "It's really about giving back. I always cherish these moments going to camps. ... Sports change lives, really. It shows you what the real world is like at a young age and teaches you lessons you can carry with you the rest of your life."

“To have our players around the younger guys, the younger athletes and getting them back hopefully for game day. Hopefully we can have them from 6 years old to 13, 14 and they've known Rocky and want to be at Rocky," Stutzriem said.

Wednesday was the final day of the three-day camp, where kids ages 6-13 have taken part in offensive and defensive drills, dance competitions and a fastest kid in camp by age group.

“I'm having a lot of fun and I just want to keep it going on and on," 8-year-old camper Taylor Currier said.

“Just trying to do a lot of different things keeping them active. Hopefully they leave here tired, go home and come back here next year," Stutzriem said.

Maybe there’s a future Battlin’ Bear or two in the mix.