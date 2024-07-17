Q2 AOW: Lynne Erickson boasts astounding Big Sky State Games medal tally

BILLINGS — Billings Senior jumps coach Lynne Erickson, who recently celebrated a birthday, doesn’t need any motivation to compete in the Big Sky State Games.

“I just think it's fun. It's just so much fun to be at the track and talk to the same people that are there every year. I just think it's fun," Erickson told MTN Sports. "I don't do anything hard. I just do short stuff. Nothing that I'm going to die. I don't do more than one lap around the track."

This will mark Erickson’s 34th year of competition since 1988, where she has racked up numerous records and an astonishing medal tally of nearly 100.

“I just forget there's a bronze javelin medal. I'm like, 'I threw the javelin once? It must have been something I did with my sister.' There's a softball (medal). I played basketball, but mostly just track," Erickson said.

Erickson has spent 30-plus years as a track and field coach following her time competing as an athlete at Rocky Mountain College, and she’s not afraid to let the athletes hear it every now and then.

“Especially when we do abs," Erickson said. "I'm like, 'Come on guys, I could be your grandma! Let's go!'"

As for this weekend, expect Erickson to continue adding to that medal count.