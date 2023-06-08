Providence hosts first basketball camp since post-COVID

GREAT FALLS — The Argos elite basketball camp returned Thursday afternoon with over 40 of Montana’s top high school athletes.

New University of Providence head coach J.C Isakson put on a four hour clinic that moved at a fast pace to give the athletes an idea of what it is like to be at the next level. Athletes were given a college experience with the drills, weight room tour, film session, and shooting analytic coming from the Argos’ new shooting system.

The camp is not only an opportunity to grow and develop their skill set, but also a chance to get on the radar for college recruitment.

“A lot of these kids we are actively recruiting,” said Isakson. “Some kids will leave here today with scholarship offers in their hands.”

Providence is also scheduled to host a youth camp for kids in kindergarten through the eighth grade towards the end of June.