Professional Bull Riders to buck in Billings for 30th year this weekend

BILLINGS — The Professional Bull Riders' Unleash The Beast series returns to MetraPark for the 30th consecutive year this weekend.

The two-night event, presented by Cooper Tires, will be held Friday and Saturday at First Interstate Arena. The action kicks off Friday at 7:45 p.m. Saturday's competition begins at 6:45.

Each of the 41 competing riders will ride one bull in Round 1 on Friday and one bull in Round 2 on Saturday. The 12 bull riders with the top combined ride scores following Rounds 1 and 2 will then advance to the championship round following Round 2 on Saturday.

Last year, Eduardo Aparecido went 3 for 4 to win the Billings event.

Among the riders scheduled for this weekend's event are world No. 1 Dalton Kasel, No. 2 Brady Fielder, No. 3 John Crimber, and last week's winner in Sioux Falls, S.D., Clay Guiton. Aparecido is also scheduled to ride to defend his Billings title from last year.

Kasel has won four Unleash The Beast events this season while Fielder and Crimber have each won twice.

The PBR's Billings stop is the 21st event out of 24 this season. Next week the PBR will travel to Nampa, Idaho. The PBR World Finals will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, May 17-18.

