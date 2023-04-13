Professional Bull Riders ready to unleash at Metra for 27th Billings event

BILLINGS — The Professional Bull Riders' Unleash The Beast tour is bucking back into Billings this weekend with the Wrangler Invitational.

The event, presented by Cooper Tires, will be held Friday through Sunday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. This marks the 27th consecutive season in which the PBR has made a tour stop in Billings, and is a prelude to the PBR World Finals to be held May 12-21 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Browning's Dakota Louis will be the local bull riding headliner at Metra. Louis, currently ranked No. 43 in the UTB rider standings, won the event in Billings last season with a 3 for 3 showing and clinched the victory with a 91-point ride.

Meanwhile, longtime PBR funnyman Flint Rassmussen, a Choteau native, is scheduled to perform. Rasmussen announced his retirement earlier this season and this weekend's event will be his last in the can in the Treasure State.

Other top riders expected to compete include No. 1-ranked Kaique Pacheco of Itatiba, Brazil, as well as No. 5 Rafael Jose de Brito of Potirendaba, Brazil, and No. 6 Cooper Davis of Jasper, Texas. Volborg's Jess Lockwood, a two-time world champion, is not expected to ride this weekend in Billings.

The action will get under way Friday at 7:45 p.m. Saturday's competition will start at 6:45 and Sunday's final-round events start at 1:45. For ticket information, visit www.pbr.com.

