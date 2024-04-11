Professional Bull Riders bucking back into Billings for 28th year

BILLINGS — The Professional Bull Riders' Unleash The Beast series is ready to buck at MetraPark for the 28th consecutive year.

The event, presented by Cooper Tires, will be held Friday through Sunday at First Interstate Arena. The action kicks off Friday at 7:45 p.m. Saturday's second round begins at 6:45 and Sunday's final-day event starts at 1:45.

Among the weekend's expected competitors — according to the daysheet posted on the PBR's website — is Brazilian rookie Cassio Dias, the top-ranked rider on the UTB tour. Dias recorded his eighth 90-point ride of the season last Sunday to win the First Premier Bank PBR Sioux Falls event.

It was Dias' sixth victory of the 2024 UTB season as he continues what is being considered the best rookie campaign of all time.

MTN Sports

Others expected to compete include another rookie, John Crimber of Decatur, Texas. Crimber is the No. 2-ranked rider in the world standings. Also, 2022 PBR world champion Daylon Swearingen of Piffard, N.Y., is expected to ride, as is 2018 world champ Kaique Pacheco of Itatiba, Brazil.

Dias leads Crimber by 580.5 points in the standings with just four regular-season events remaining before the PBR World Finals beginning May 9 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Volborg bull rider Jess Lockwood is not expected to compete. Lockwood, who has battled injuries, is yet to ride on the Unleash The Beast circuit this season. Meanwhile, Browning's Dakota Louis has been competing this year on the PBR's Velocity tour.

