Pro basketball player Matt Mooney holding Baker camp to honor Luke Gonsioroski

BILLINGS — Former Texas Tech star and current member of the NBA G-league's Raptors 905 Matt Mooney will hold a basketball camp July 6-7 in Baker to honor former Spartan Luke Gonsioroski.

The camp will hold four two-hour sessions each day. Three sessions will be held for boys of different age ranges, with one session open to girls from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Montana Lady Griz guard Sophia Stiles was added to specifically with the girls camp.

Seventh and eighth grade boys will go from 8-10 a.m., ninth and 10th grade boys will go from 2-4 p.m., and 11th and 12th grade boys will go from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Cost is $125 per player. You can register, pay and sponsor a camper here.

Photo courtesy Matt Mooney

Gonsioroski signed with Texas Tech in January 2017 to play football for the Red Raiders but passed away before his freshman season during his second battle with cancer.

Gonsioroski was originally diagnosed in March 2016 when X-rays revealed a large black mass on one of his lungs. In June of that year, Gonsioroski had an eigh-pound tumor removed from his chest. By September, he was leading the Spartans into their home opener as the team's starting quarterback.

By June 2017, Gonsioroski learned a more aggressive cancer had returned. He passed away on Aug. 7 of that year.

From his diagnosis to his death, Gonsioroski had a profound impact on countless people across the state and nation.

Since his death, Texas Tech has honored Gonsioroski in a number of ways. Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was the Red Raiders' head coach at the time of Gonsioroski's commitment, wrote Gonsioroski's initials on his shoes in Tech's 2017 season opener:

Today @TTUKingsbury wore "LG" on his shoes in honor of the late Luke Gonsioroski. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/FvdgQtSZdD — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 3, 2017

The university also created an endowed scholarship is Gonsioroski's name.