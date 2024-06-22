Watch Now
Photos: 2024 Montana Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Havre's Marc Mariani smiles before the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead alum Brock Osweiler socializes prior to the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Former Montana State Bobcat Mark McGrath socializes prior to the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Missoula's Matt Clark socializes prior to the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Havre's Marc Mariani, left, and Drummond's Chase Reynolds smile as they talk to former Montana State Bobcat Mark McGrath prior to the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Former NFL players Marc Mariani, left, Chase Reynolds, center, and Brock Osweiler speak prior to the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Brock Osweiler shows off his ring from Super Bowl 50, which the Denver Broncos won 24-10 against the Carolina Panthers, prior to the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Former Montana State Bobcat Mark McGrath shows off the ring he earned as a member of the 1982 Washington Redskins, who made it to Super Bowl XVIII, prior to the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
An autographed ball sits on a table during the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Brock Osweiler's credentials sit on a table at the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Former Montana State athletic trainer Chuck Karnop is interviewed prior to the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Former Montana State Bobcat Mark McGrath is interviewed prior to the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Havre's Marc Mariani sits down for an interview prior to the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Missoula's Matt Clark smiles during an interview prior to the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Chase Reynolds of Drummond speaks during an interview prior to the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead alum Brock Osweiler speaks during an interview prior to the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Tuff Harris delivers the invocation prior to the start of the Montana Football Hall of Fame induction banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
