More than 30 years later, K of C Athletic Club kids camp still going strong in Butte

BUTTE — The way Bernie Boyle sees it, kids are better off spending their Saturday mornings hustling up and down a basketball court than camped in front of a television.

"It gets them out of bed and gets them going," said the retired firefighter and longtime member of Butte's Knights of Columbus. "Otherwise they're watching cartoons or on their phone."

Giving kids an opportunity to get to know the sport prompted Boyle to start the Knights of Columbus Athletic Club Little Kids Basketball program back in 1993 which takes place in the unique basement level of Butte's KC building on the corner of Park Street and Idaho Street.

The program is offered for free to elementary aged children and generally runs for about three months between fall and winter. The 31st season concluded on Saturday.

"It's just about getting kids to love the game of basketball," said Boyle, who runs the camp with his sons Matt, Dan and Tom. "And if they work hard they'll improve.

"The kids just have fun every Saturday and they meet so many kids from other schools."

A lot of kids who have participated in the program have gone on to play at the high school and collegiate level including Butte High senior Brityn Stewart, Butte Central graduate and Montana Tech sophomore Brooke Badovinac, and Central product and College of Idaho sophomore Dougie Peoples whose buzzer beater in the Class A championship in 2022 solidified his place in Mining City sports history.

"You remember kids like that when they're little and then you see them grow up and it kind of makes you feel old," said Dan Boyle. "But it's good and it's heartwarming to see at the same time."

