Olympic swimmer Katie Hoff to serve as torch-lighter for 2024 Big Sky State Games

BILLINGS — Olympic medalist swimmer Katie Hoff will be the special guest athlete and torch-lighter at the 39th Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 19 at Daylis Stadium in Billings.

Hoff is an eight-time world champion, a three-time world record holder, a two-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic medalist.

Hoff is still the current American record holder in the 400 individual medley, a mark that has held for 16 years. At age 15, Hoff represented the United States at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, and at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing she was awarded a silver in the 400-meter freestyle, a bronze in 400-meter IM and a bronze in the 4-x-200-meter free relay.

Hoff’s swimming career began in Virginia and Maryland. Due to her success in the pool, she made news in 2006 by signing a 10-year endorsement deal with Speedo. Hoff retired in 2015 from health issues.

Hoff shares her story through speaking engagements, a podcast called Unfiltered Waters and is a best-selling author of "Blueprint: An Olympian's Story of Striving, Adapting, and Embracing the Suck."

She currently lives in Nashville, Tenn., with her husband, Todd Anderson, a pro football player, who together with Hoff have engaged in several high performance and wellness ventures.

Registration is now open for Big Sky State Games summer events. Most events take place July 19-21. Register by July 1 for best price and guaranteed t-shirt. Spring events are taking place this month: DanceSports on April 13, disc golf field games on April 14, curling on April 19-21, and swimming on April 28.

For information, visit bigskygames.org or call (406) 254-7426.

