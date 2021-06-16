Olympian Mary Osborne Andrews to light 2021 Big Sky State Games torch

(Editor's note: BSSG release)

BILLINGS - United States Olympian Mary Osborne Andrews will be the special guest athlete of the 36th annual Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies Friday, July 16, 2021 at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings.

Andrews was a member of the 1980 United States Olympic Team in the women’s javelin event, and was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal of Achievement. Additionally, she was a three-time qualifier for the Olympic Trials in women’s javelin in 1980, 1984 and 1992.

Andrews is the sister of Tom Osborne, Big Sky State Games founder, who passed away earlier this year. She will speak and light the Big Sky State Games caldron along with other family members; officially kicking off Montana’s 2021 State Games.

Andrews grew up in Billings attending Billings West High School where she was a five-time Montana state track and field champion. She was inducted into the Montana High School Association Athletes' Hall of Fame in 1995 and named one of Montana’s top 100 athletes of the 20th Century. She was also a Parade All-American basketball team selection and a two-time recipient of the Hertz #1 Award honoring the best high school athlete in each state (male or female).

Andrews attended Stanford University on an athletic scholarship for women’s basketball and track and field. She graduated from Stanford University holding a bachelor's degree in sociology, with distinction, and a master’s in social sciences of education. She was a two-time All-American at Stanford University and a four-year captain of the track and field team.

In reflecting on competition, which means “Together We rise,” Andrews said, “I invite you to embrace competition,and work to improve the conditions under which we compete – because in the end, we can both celebrate being human beings on the same planet and be warriors in our quest for excellence. I invite you to tap into the Olympian within you and play big.”

Andrews currently serves as president of Andrews Performance Corporation and is a professional certified coach and resides in San Diego.

State Games Opening Ceremonies festivities include the soaked run, climbing wall, food truck Olympics, band, family entertainment and games, Parade of Athletes, Montana Mile and torch lighting. The 2021 Opening Ceremonies are free to the public.