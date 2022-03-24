MTN Sports goes 1-on-1 with Hawks Talon GC guard John Mushaben

BILLINGS — 2015 Shepherd graduate John Mushaben became the first professional gamer out of Montana when he was drafted by the NBA 2KLeague’s Hawks Talon GC, an affiliate of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, with the 18th overall pick back in February.

MTN Sports caught up with Mushaben to find out how he rose to this level, what his season will consist of and how his family members took the big news that he’d be playing video games for a living. Mushaben was also featured as Q2’s Athlete of the Week on Wednesday afternoon.

