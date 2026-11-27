BILLINGS — For some veterans, leaving the military also means leaving behind a team. Next summer in Billings, they’ll have a chance to trade military uniforms for hockey sweaters and missions for ice time.

The Frozen Chosen Classic is coming to Signal Peak Energy Arena next June 11-13, bringing together veterans, military families and first responders for three days of hockey with a larger mission behind it.

The tournament will raise money for local veteran resources while giving veterans another familiar bond, a healthy outlet and a reminder that even after their service ends they are not alone.

WATCH the story:

More than hockey: Frozen Chosen Classic to give veterans a team again

“Yeah, it gets a lot more complicated real quick when they get out,” said Paul Miller of the Veterans Navigation Network in Billings.

Miller, who served in the United States Marine Corps and reserve duty in the United States Air Force, said finding a connection can be especially important for veterans making the transition into civilian life.

“A healthy outlet when you’re transitioning. It’s probably one of the hardest parts of the military is transitioning out,” he said.

For local firefighter Jacob Moore, the tournament also carries a personal connection. Moore plans to play in honor of his father, retired U.S. Air Force Major Jason “Shooter” Moore.

“He was active duty for 21 years and 15 of those were spent as an officer. He was also flying fighters for the Air Force; he flew F-15s,” Moore explained.

Moore said his parents now live in Alaska, where his father works as a flight simulator instructor for F-22 pilots.

“And so, he’s still training the next generations of pilots in one of the most advanced fighters in the world,” he said.

While Moore believes his father’s transition out of the military may have been smoother than what some veterans experience, he also knows there can be struggles family members never completely see.

“I don’t know some of the things maybe my dad goes through. You know, he’s got stories for days, but I’m positive there are probably some that he doesn’t tell,” Moore said.

That connection is at the heart of the Frozen Chosen Classic: bringing people together through the camaraderie many veterans know well from their time in uniform. The event builds on last year's Winter Warrior Classic, which drew a large crowd to Centennial Arena.

“I was the one putting it on and still had to park way out in the boonies and walk,” Miller said with a laugh.

Next summer, the tournament returns on a bigger stage at Signal Peak Energy Arena and with a new name.

The “Frozen Chosen” name is a nod to the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War.

Priority registration for veterans, their families and first responders ends in December. Registration will then open to the public.

Miller said players will once again be divided into balanced teams.

“We’ll make the final rosters based off of skill level, branch affiliation — that kind of thing,” he noted.

Player registration costs $100 for all three days of the tournament. A full weekend spectator pass costs $20. Miller said the money raised will support veteran resources in the Billings community.

“The veteran support in this town is unreal,” he said.