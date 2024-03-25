Montana's Marnic Mann booked for 2nd UFC fight in late April

Montana native Marnic Mann has a new fight booked in the world's largest mixed martial arts promotion.

Mann, who hails from Kalispell and trains out of Bozeman, has been booked to fight Ketlen Souza of Brazil at a UFC Fight Night event on April 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC's official website has the bout listed for the event.

The fight will be contested in the strawweight (115 pounds) division.

The fight will be Mann's second in the UFC. With a 6-2 record as a pro, Mann made her UFC debut last September where she fell to Josefine Knutsson by unanimous decision. Mann has also fought in Dana White's Contender Series.

Souza (13-4) will also be making her second appearance in the UFC with this fight. She made her promotional debut in June of 2023 where she lost in the first round by kneebar to Karine Silva. Souza suffered a knee injury in the fight as a result of the defeat.

The UFC Fight Night event will be held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The card is headlined by a men's flyweight fight between Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape.

Mann is the second woman from Montana to fight in the UFC, along with Butte's Ariel Beck.