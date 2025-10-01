Montana women heading to curling national championships

HELENA — Two Helena women and two Billings women will represent Montana at this year’s curling national championship.

This is the first time a team from Montana is going to the Arena National Championship since Curling USA started the event back in 2013.

The Montana team includes Amanda Opitz and Abbie Ebert from the Last Chance Curling Club in Helena and Jamie Connell and Mary Johnson from the Billings Curling Club.

They will take the ice in mid-October in Las Vegas at a facility made specifically for curling.

The women first played together in the qualifying regional tournament in April.

“Now that we're here, I think that we're all just really excited to be able to participate,” Ebert said. “Our practice in Denver a couple of weekends back was a lot of fun, we bonded more as a team, and so I think we're all just feeling a lot more ready and excited.”

The tournament runs Oct. 14-19.