BUTTE — When Montana Tech men's basketball coach Adam Hiatt began running youth development camps in Butte a decade ago, it was all about filling a void.

"First and foremost there's just very few great individual camps," he said. "And there's a lot of great players that want to have opportunities even from a young age to be able to learn the game of basketball.

"In today's day and age, basketball has priced out a lot of families."

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Montana Tech youth development camp all about getting kids to love the game

Wanting to create engaging and affordable summer camps has been the driving force over the past decades as Tech's camps have continued to grow over the years. And with this week's camp — which was made up of kindergarten through eighth graders — the primary goal is simply to get them to find a passion for basketball.

"The most important thing that we want out of this one is that they develop a love for the game," said Hiatt. "We have a lot of boys and a lot of girls here, and if they love the game then it's going to take them to the next step."

