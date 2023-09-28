Montana State refutes claim of employment by chiropractor accused of sexual assault

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman-based chiropractor accused of sexual assault who claimed to be a team physician at Montana State has been told by the university to stop advertising an affiliation it says does not exist.

Dr. Jon Wilhelm of Bozeman is facing a lawsuit in the state of New York claiming he sexually harassed and sexually assaulted Olympic bobsledder Aja Evans, under the guise of medically treating her, from 2012 through 2022.

MTN News has obtained a copy of a cease-and-desist letter MSU sent Wilhelm on Sept. 26. University counsel Kellie Peterson stated in the letter:

"It has been brought to my attention that you have been promoting yourself as a “partner team physician” for Montana State University. I am writing this letter to advise you to cease and desist from advertising an affiliation with Montana State University when none exists."

Additionally, MSU News Service director Michael Becker told MTN in an email: “MSU has no record of Mr. Wilhelm being employed by the university or of being contracted to provide health services to MSU student athletes.”

The cease-and-desist letter states that Wilhelm “erroneously claim(s) that Montana State University is endorsing ProChiro aka Pro Chiropractic, P.C. Bozeman and Belgrade” by advertising himself as a partner team physician for the university, thereby bringing negative attention to MSU.

The suit against Wilhelm was filed on Sept. 20 and alleges he “touched and groped Ms. Evans’ genitals and body in contravention of any applicable medical standards” beginning in 2012 when Wilhelm began working for USA Bobsled, the National Governing Body for the sport of Bobsled in the United States. The lawsuit claims the incidents of assault continued at various times up through 2022.

Court documents also allege Wilhelm repeatedly photographed Evans and her teammates at various times as they undressed, which they documented in a complaint letter to USA Bobsled during the 2016-2017 end-of-season review. According to court documents, Wilhelm was not investigated and the complaints were dismissed.

The lawsuit additionally names as defendants in the lawsuit the USA Bobsled and Skeleton Federation, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and Wilhelm’s business Pro Chiropractic, which has offices in Bozeman and Belgrade.

MTN News has left a message for Wilhelm, who continues to practice in Gallatin County. An employee at one of his offices confirmed that Wilhelm is taking new patients but is off this week.