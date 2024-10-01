Montana State grad, Falcons LB Troy Andersen 'day-to-day' with knee injury

BILLINGS — Former Montana State star Troy Andersen is projected to be out for the Atlanta Falcons' game Thursday night against Tampa Bay, the team announced Monday.

Andersen, a graduate of Beaverhead High School in Dillon and a former Montana State star, reportedly injured his knee on a special teams play in the fourth quarter of the Falcons' 26-24 victory over New Orleans on Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Andersen had to be helped of the field by the team's athletic training staff.

Prior to the injury, Andersen was having his best game in his two-plus NFL seasons. He finished with a career-high 17 total tackles — 10 solo, one for loss — and returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown in the first half. It was Andersen's first career TD.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Andersen is considered day to day.

“Troy is day to day, obviously, a short-week,” Morris was quoted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The same as (Sunday) night. He’s hurting pretty good. We’ll kind of see where he goes this week. See where he’s listed at and what he can do for us, if anything.”

On a second-and-9 play midway through the second quarter, Andersen intercepted a tipped pass from Saints quarterback Derek Carr at the 47-yard line, broke to his left and raced down the sideline for a touchdown to give Atlanta a 17-14 lead.

The Falcons' Matthew Judon tipped Carr's pass and it fell into the arms of Andersen, who then raced down the left sideline to the end zone. It was Andersen's first career interception.

Andersen is in his third NFL season, all with the Falcons. He was a second-round pick of Atlanta in the 2022 draft.

