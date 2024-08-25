Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame names 2024 induction class

(Editor's note: Montana Pro Rodeo news release.)

BILLINGS — The 2024 Hall of Fame Legend inductees have been chosen by the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame.

Each year, awards are given to individuals, families, businesses and ranches who have contributed to and sustained rodeo and the Montana way of life. The cowboys and cowgirls who have made rodeo great are memorialized on the Wall of Fame at the Monument Site, located at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

"The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame remains committed to celebrating accomplishments of our rodeo cowboys and cowgirls and adding to the $725,000 in awarded scholarships to our state’s high school rodeo athletes as they seek higher education," president Brent Jordan said in a media release.

2024 MPRHWF Inductees are as follows:

Lifetime Achievement

John Larrick, Three Forks

Lady of the West

Lynda Ottun, Rosebud/Billings

Legends

Bob Askin, Miles City

John Colliflower, Rocky Boy

John Carr, Lewistown/Belize

Korry Mytty, Missoula

Great Montana Stock Contractors

Sankey Pro Rodeo, Joliet

Great Montana Pick-Up Man

Joe Blankenship, Glendive

Bill Blankenship, Glendive

Great Montana Livestock

Custer Livestock, Ekalaka

Western Heritage Award

Kelly Compton, Broadus/Billings

David and Ijkalaka Russell, Ekalaka

Warren Johnson, Gardiner

Bill Workman, Eureka

Great Montana Ranches

Stirling Meadows Ranch/Jackson Family

Loyning Ranch, Warren

Ron Wetsch, Drummond

Great Montana Rodeo Families

Trexler Family, Corvallis

Bud Walen, Havre

Great Montana Rodeo/Tour

Indian National Finals Rodeo/INFR Tour

Great Montana Western Night Club

Blue Moon, Columbia Falls

Great Montana Veterinarian

Dick Cunningham, Hysham

Great Montana Western Store

Western Ranch Supply

Great Montana Western Magazine

Range Magazine

Western Heritage Actor

Bill Pullman, Boulder

MPRHWF 2024 Scholarship Recipients

Landon Burleigh, Lewistown

Drew Ellingson, Sidney

Logan Gerhard, Thompson Falls

Weston Hersel, Lewistown

Garrett Larson, Sidney

Clay Pendergrass, Roy

Maurice Redhorn, Browning

Cash Trexler, Corvallis

Hailey Burger, Helena

Payton Levine, Wolf Creek

Kate Weining, Lewistown

Ella Begger, Townsend

Ella Moedl, Worden

Grace Lenhardt, Helena

Samantha Gerlach, Columbus

Emma Atkinson, Great Falls

2025 MHSRA Queen

Sophia Wyatt, Dillon

Art of the Cowgirl/Tammy Pate Memorial Scholarship

Briley Anderson, Manhattan