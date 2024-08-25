Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame names 2024 induction class

(Editor's note: Montana Pro Rodeo news release.)
BILLINGS — The 2024 Hall of Fame Legend inductees have been chosen by the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame.
Each year, awards are given to individuals, families, businesses and ranches who have contributed to and sustained rodeo and the Montana way of life. The cowboys and cowgirls who have made rodeo great are memorialized on the Wall of Fame at the Monument Site, located at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.
"The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame remains committed to celebrating accomplishments of our rodeo cowboys and cowgirls and adding to the $725,000 in awarded scholarships to our state’s high school rodeo athletes as they seek higher education," president Brent Jordan said in a media release.
2024 MPRHWF Inductees are as follows:
Lifetime Achievement
John Larrick, Three Forks
Lady of the West
Lynda Ottun, Rosebud/Billings
Legends
Bob Askin, Miles City
John Colliflower, Rocky Boy
John Carr, Lewistown/Belize
Korry Mytty, Missoula
Great Montana Stock Contractors
Sankey Pro Rodeo, Joliet
Great Montana Pick-Up Man
Joe Blankenship, Glendive
Bill Blankenship, Glendive
Great Montana Livestock
Custer Livestock, Ekalaka
Western Heritage Award
Kelly Compton, Broadus/Billings
David and Ijkalaka Russell, Ekalaka
Warren Johnson, Gardiner
Bill Workman, Eureka
Great Montana Ranches
Stirling Meadows Ranch/Jackson Family
Loyning Ranch, Warren
Ron Wetsch, Drummond
Great Montana Rodeo Families
Trexler Family, Corvallis
Bud Walen, Havre
Great Montana Rodeo/Tour
Indian National Finals Rodeo/INFR Tour
Great Montana Western Night Club
Blue Moon, Columbia Falls
Great Montana Veterinarian
Dick Cunningham, Hysham
Great Montana Western Store
Western Ranch Supply
Great Montana Western Magazine
Range Magazine
Western Heritage Actor
Bill Pullman, Boulder
MPRHWF 2024 Scholarship Recipients
Landon Burleigh, Lewistown
Drew Ellingson, Sidney
Logan Gerhard, Thompson Falls
Weston Hersel, Lewistown
Garrett Larson, Sidney
Clay Pendergrass, Roy
Maurice Redhorn, Browning
Cash Trexler, Corvallis
Hailey Burger, Helena
Payton Levine, Wolf Creek
Kate Weining, Lewistown
Ella Begger, Townsend
Ella Moedl, Worden
Grace Lenhardt, Helena
Samantha Gerlach, Columbus
Emma Atkinson, Great Falls
2025 MHSRA Queen
Sophia Wyatt, Dillon
Art of the Cowgirl/Tammy Pate Memorial Scholarship
Briley Anderson, Manhattan